NFL teams 'scared to death' of what Jayden Daniels and Commanders could be
The Washington Commanders hope to have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels after selecting him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
And while nothing is surefire in the NFL, other teams outside of Washington are preemptively building up courage about what could come of the second overall pick. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has stated that the intel he's received around the NFL has been glowingly positive on the Heisman Trophy winner:
“This is the time of the year where I talk to teams, just about big-picture stuff, what do you think of this player, that player, and I’ve had multiple people bring up this week, unprompted, I’m kind of scared what Washington could be with Jayden Daniels."- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
That's high praise for Daniels, who is already etched in as the starting quarterback of the Commanders ahead of another No. 2 overall pick in Marcus Mariota. The rookie year of Daniels, however, will not come easy, but every report out of Washington is that he is putting in the early and late hours to make sure he is as prepared as possible for his NFL transition.
That was not the only feedback that Fowler received either, as NFL teams see Daniels, while not as dynamic as a runner, as a better passer than two-time MVP Lamar Jackson was at this stage of his career:
“Because he’s got the high-end running ability like some of these other quarterbacks we’ve seen come in, but he is more advanced as a passer. It was brought up to me, the comp with Lamar Jackson, maybe not quite as good of a runner as Jackson was, but good enough. But, a better passer at this stage of his career than Jackson was."- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
That is certainly a high bar for Daniels to live up to. Can he shoulder those expectations?
