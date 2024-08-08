WATCH: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels drops a dime in the pouring rain
It has been nothing but rave reviews for the 2024 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels as he treks through his first training camp as the face of the Washington Commanders.
Head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have had nothing but glowing things to say about their new quarterback, who undoubtedly will start when Week 1 rolls around. And now, the Commanders' social media team is sharing some jaw dropping footage of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in training camp.
In a joint practice with the New York Jets, the two sides were not blessed with the best of weather as they fight through the pouring rain. Despite the weather, however, Daniels is shown launching a deep ball right into the bread basket to wide receiver Dyami Brown over veteran cornerback D.J. Reed.
The Commanders are hoping to turn a new page in their franchise. A new name, a new owner, a new head coach, and a new quarterback, there is a new era in the nation's capital. As Daniels continues to build rapport with his pass catchers, the Commanders will hope these highlights continue to rack up in the regular season.
