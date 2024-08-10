Jayden Daniels pays his respect to first black QB to win a Super Bowl ahead of debut
The Washington Commanders start a new era today as 2024 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels takes the field for the first time in an NFL uniform. And who better to represent on his way into the stadium than Super Bowl winning quarterback and Washington legend Doug Williams?
Paying respects to the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history, Daniels wore his Williams jersey proudly as he arrived at Metlife Field to take on the New York Jets. You can already tell that Daniels is going to be one to bring the pregame fits week after week.
The coaches have raved about Daniels, his work ethic, and his ability to command the offense thus far through training camp, and now he gets his first taste of live action at the NFL level.
Daniels will play, but there has been no discourse on just how much time he will see on the field. He has already been penned in as the starting quarterback in the nation's capital, but I do not expect to see him on the field long.
As the Daniels era begins in DC, the Heisman Trophy winner knows he has a legacy to look up to in Williams. And today is just the first step in that journey.
