Commanders second round Jer'Zhan Newton passes physical in time for training camp
Good news for the Washington Commanders: their 2024 NFL Draft second round pick Jer'Zhan Newton has been activated off of the Non-Football Injury list on the heels of the start of their training camp.
Suffering and playing through a foot injury at the end of his junior season with the Fighting Illini in 2023, Newton was regarded as a top-tier defensive tackle prospect. However, he was unable to test or do any drills at his pro day ahead of the draft. This led to him falling completely out of the first round and into the lap of the Commanders.
Newton was still unable to perform throughout rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp, landing on the NFI list. However, he is now ready to roll, looking to make his mark in a loaded defensive tackle room in the nation's capital.
A slippery, refined, and explosive pass rusher, Newton should fit right in next to DaRon Payne and Jon Allen with the Commanders. Not only that, but he gives the Commanders a heck of a transition plan as Allen continues to get up there in age and near the end of the guaranteed money on his contract.
The Commanders are grateful he fell down the board to them, and now they get to see Newton in action.
