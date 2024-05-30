NFL Draft

NFL Draft: ESPN expects big things from Commanders rookies in 2024

With one of the better 2024 NFL Draft classes, ESPN expects big things from the youngsters on the Commanders

Cory Kinnan

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is selected as the No. 2 pick in the first round by the Washington Commanders during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders came away with a haul in the 2024 NFL Draft after selecting four players in the top 55.

And ESPN's Mike Clay has some lofty expectations for this year's crop of rookies in the nation's capital. Headlined by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy-winning second overall pick in the draft, the new regime Commanders will lean heavily on the youngsters added to the roster this past Spring.

Here are the 2024 projections for the majority of that crop, as estimated by Clay:

QB Jayden Daniels, pick No. 2

Passing Yards: 3,457
Touchdowns: 16
Interceptions: 14
Rushing Yards: 584
Rushing Touchdowns: 5
Sacks Taken: 41

WR Luke McCaffrey, pick No. 100

Receptions: 38
Receiving Yards: 460
Touchdowns: 2

TE Ben Sinnott, pick No. 53

Receptions: 23
Receiving Yards: 232
Touchdowns: 1

DT Jer'Zhan Newton (getting foot surgery), pick No. 36

Snaps played: 413
Tackles: 30
Sacks: 1.5

CB Mike Sainristil, pick No. 50

Snaps played: 468
Tackles: 36
Interceptions: 1

