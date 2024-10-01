Commanders star rookie Jayden Daniels has NFL's highest-selling jersey, per Fanatics
Jayden Daniels jerseys are selling like hotcakes. The Washington Commanders first round rookie quarterback has played his way into the hearts and minds of NFL fans everywhere.
According to Fanatics, no other player has sold more jerseys in the past week than Daniels (h/t Fox Sports).
Drafted second overall in April, Daniels has been putting together a mind-blowing first quarter of the 2024 NFL season. In particular, his play the past two weeks has been exceptional.
Through four games, Daniels has completed a record-breaking 82.1 percent of his passes and has passed for 897 yards (averaging 8.5 yards per passing attempt). He also has three touchdowns and just one interception through the air while adding 218 yards and four touchdown on the ground.
The rookie quarterback is also running away with the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award (no offense intended, Malik Nabers). Daniels is on a legendary tear, and he has the Commanders looking like a legitimate contender for the first time in years.
So, it's not surprising to see that the former LSU Tigers star quarterback has the NFL wrapped around his finger at the moment. If Daniels continues to excel and put up jaw-dropping statistics on a weekly basis, there's going to be a lot more of that to come.