Cowboys: What impact can Marshawn Kneeland make in a rotational role?
The Dallas Cowboys fortified their defensive line in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting the Western Michigan standout Marshawn Kneeland with pick No. 56.
Adding him into a room with veterans Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, however, Kneeland will see the field in a rotational role in Dallas as a rookie. In that rotational role, where he is still likely to see a great deal of snaps after the departure of Dorance Armstrong this offseason, what kind of impact can Kneeland make for the Cowboys?
ESPN's Mike Clay released his 2024 NFL projections guide and has given us a bit of a working estimate to go off of. In his guide, Clay projects that Kneeland will play more snaps than Sam Williams, racking up 25 tackles and three sacks as a rookie. Clearly Parsons will command the attention, so it will be up to the rest of the pass rushers in Dallas to prove they can make an impact.
Is Kneeland up for the challenge?