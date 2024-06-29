Dolphins EDGE Chop Robinson feeling an added sense of urgency in rookie season
The Miami Dolphins added to their pass rush attack in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Penn State's Chop Robinson with pick No. 21.
And they may need to lean on him sooner rather than later.
While they have a loaded defensive end room, headlined by two former first rounders in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both of those players finished the season with injuries. The Dolphins also added Pro Bowl veteran Shaq Barrett on a one-year deal, who is one the back part of his career at this point.
An early workload is what the Dolphins are preparing Robinson for as well as both of their starters work their way back onto the field. Even though Robinson is not expected to start as a rookie right away (barring another injury to Chubb or Phillips), he is expected to have a decent workload as a rotational player.
According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Robinson has already attacked the challenge and has fought to improve since drafted. Here is what Louis-Jacques had to say:
"He's getting valuable experience during spring practice as Chubb and Phillips work their way back, but he's still evolving. On draft night, Robinson said he needed to improve his hand placement during his pass rushes; after an offseason of work, he said he has '100 percent' improved and has developed the necessary muscle memory at this point."- ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques
Can Robinson be counted on early to lighten the burden of the recovering Chubb and Phillips? The Dolphins sure hope so.
