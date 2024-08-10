Jaylen Wright keeps Dolphins' RB factory churning in preseason debut vs. Falcons
The Miami Dolphins have a type of running back they seek out, and they found another one who fit the bill in Tennessee's Jaylen Wright in the 2024 NFL Draft. And in his NFL preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons, Wright proved he fits right in down in South Beach.
Speed, speed, speed.
The Dolphins love their running backs who can get wide in outside zone and absolute burn it to the edge. Raheem Mostert has been one of the NFL's most efficient backs in both San Francisco (where head coach Mike McDaniel came from before getting the gig in Miami) and with the Dolphins over the past few seasons. Then DeVon Achane came in a year ago and was on a record-setting pace before suffering a season-ending injury.
The Dolphins now have a three-headed dragon with Wright included. In his preseason debut, Wright ran for 55 yards on 10 carries, scoring his first NFL touchdown.
Many were shocked when Wright fell to the fourth round after there were murmurings that he could be the first running back off the board after a dynamic final season with the Volunteers. Wright's fall in the 2024 NFL Draft was Miami's reward as they continue to collect explosive running backs like infinity stones.
