NFL Draft

Jaylen Wright keeps Dolphins' RB factory churning in preseason debut vs. Falcons

The Dolphins love speed, and Jaylen Wright certainly fits the bill.

Cory Kinnan

Aug 9, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter during preseason at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter during preseason at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins have a type of running back they seek out, and they found another one who fit the bill in Tennessee's Jaylen Wright in the 2024 NFL Draft. And in his NFL preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons, Wright proved he fits right in down in South Beach.

Speed, speed, speed.

The Dolphins love their running backs who can get wide in outside zone and absolute burn it to the edge. Raheem Mostert has been one of the NFL's most efficient backs in both San Francisco (where head coach Mike McDaniel came from before getting the gig in Miami) and with the Dolphins over the past few seasons. Then DeVon Achane came in a year ago and was on a record-setting pace before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Dolphins now have a three-headed dragon with Wright included. In his preseason debut, Wright ran for 55 yards on 10 carries, scoring his first NFL touchdown.

Many were shocked when Wright fell to the fourth round after there were murmurings that he could be the first running back off the board after a dynamic final season with the Volunteers. Wright's fall in the 2024 NFL Draft was Miami's reward as they continue to collect explosive running backs like infinity stones.

— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI — 

Prominent NFL insider weighs in on Caleb Williams’ progress

Jayden Daniels will play in preseason, but when?

2025 NFL MOCK DRAFT 

One Training camp storyline to follow from all 32 teams

Published
Cory Kinnan

CORY KINNAN

Home/Latest News