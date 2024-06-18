Drake Maye growing more comfortable with Patriots day-by-day
The New England Patriots have veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the roster so that 2024 NFL Draft third overall pick Drake Maye has a fantastic mentor. But also so that he has time to ease his way into the NFL from the University of North Carolina.
However, if his talent continues to shine through, the Patriots may be willing to let Brissett mentor from the bench in order to get Maye and his big arm onto the field. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Maye continues to get better by the day:
"After starting spring practices as the No. 3 option behind Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe, Maye was the No. 2 option by the end of mandatory minicamp. His comfort level grew with each practice, and he capped his spring with a TD pass to fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk in a got-to-have-it situation -- one second on the clock, ball on the 5-yard line, bragging rights on the line until the start of training camp."- ESPN's Mike Reiss
Throughout this process, Maye is earning the respect of his mentor Brissett as well:
"He's constantly trying to find ways to get better, making some nice throws out there, and you're seeing his progression come alive."- Jacoby Brissett on Drake Maye
For my money, Maye was the best quarterback in the class. Him sliding to the Patriots could just be the blessing that new head coach Jerod Mayo needed as his tenure in New England begins.