EA College Football 25 has fans salivating after dropping new trailer
EA College Football has the entire nation wide awake. With just 20 days until the highly anticipated release of the video game, one that the world has been without for 11 years, EA Sports has dropped a new trailer for the video game.
The game, of course, will house three 2025 NFL Draft prospects on the cover in Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter. You can see which of the three made an appearance in my latest full first round mock draft released last week.
This has been the most highly sought after video game franchise in quite some time. The franchise originally was put on pause due to labor restrictions from the NCAA and from EA Sports using the image and likeness of players who could not gain any compensation from it. However, ever since the changes to the regulations around profiting off of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), the world waited for the return of the college football game.
Only 20 more days. Only 20 more days.
You can see the newest trailer dropped here:
Here are some of the best reactions on social media to the release of the newest trailer:
