Projected top-15 2025 NFL Draft pick suffers devastating injury
East Carolina Football cornerback Shavon Revel was making waves in the 2025 NFL Draft community, falling in the top-15 in analyst big boards and mock drafts. Now, the standout cornerback has suffered a devastating knee injury taht puts his draft stock in jeopardy.
According to ESPN's Peter Thamel, the potential first round pick suffered a torn ACL in practice this week and is now expected to miss the rest of the season. Given the turnaround from an ACL injury, which takes about a calendar year, Revel is now unlikely to partake in the NFL Scouting Combine, a Pro Day, and may even miss the beginning of the start of his rookie season.
In a talented cornerback class, Revel is seen among the top of them by most NFL Draft analysts. This includes The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who had the ECU standout as his No. 12 overall prospect entering the season.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Revel has tremendous long speed to track receivers across the NFL field. He came up with an interception returned for a touchdown against Appalachian State a week ago, and already had two on the season. Revel was on pace to become the highest-drafted player in East Carolina Football history.
This is a huge loss for the Pirates.
