CB Shavon Revel Jr. keeps shining on his way to becoming ECU's first ever top-20 pick
Get to know the name of ECU Football cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. before the 2025 NFL Draft gets here.
The Pirates have never had a top-20 pick, with only two first rounders in school history (running back Chris Johnson being the last in 2008), but the dynamic shutdown cornerback is making a case to be the first. And after reeling in an unbelievable pick-six against Appalachian State over the weekend, the standout cornerback has earned himself a helmet sticker.
He tracked and baited the quarterback all the way across the field on a crossing route, putting his long speed on display. Then as the quarterback threw the football, the prospective first round pick jumped the football, showed off some ball skills, then took the football 50 yards the other way for a touchdown.
He is dominating Group of Five play, but just how good is the former Junior College transfer? Ranking Revel as the 12th overall prospect in his initial top-50 big board, The Athletic's Dane Brugler is also a fan of the Pirate standout. Here is what he had to say on the 6-foot-3 burner:
East Carolina has never produced a top-20 draft pick, but Revel has a chance to change that. He has the size, speed and athletic traits teams covet, along with the physical mentality and budding awareness that suggest he is getting better and better. Unfortunately, East Carolina doesn’t have a Power 4 opponent on its 2024 schedule, but Revel should crush the pre-draft process.- The Athletic's Dane Brugler on Revel
Revel was also given a helmet sticker on the Daft on Draft's Tuesday episode, breaking down the previous week of college football action. You can hear the full episode of the Daft on Draft Podcast on Apple, Spotify, or YouTube.
As one of the hosts on the podcast, I gave Revel high praise for this high-quality interception:
"He only gave up four catches in this game... had the interception, his second one of the season already. His ability to turn and run is just phenomenal. His long speed might be the best in the class... His ability to stride it out, just as he did on this pick all the way across the field. It was just an unbelievably high quality play."- Daft on Draft Podcast on Revel Jr.
This is already Revel's second interception of the young season as he looks to solidify his draft stock as a first round pick in the Spring. Given ECU's schedule the rest of the way out and the lack of NFL talent that Revel will see head-to-head, it will be imperative for the standout cornerback to continue to dominate and put his skill all over his tape in hopes of playing a Power 4 school in a bowl game.
For now, however, Revel is keeping the pace to become the first ever East Carolina Pirate drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
5 takeaways from Quinn Ewers' winning recipe vs. Michigan
Pair of EDGE rushers lead the charge in NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds
Updated NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds after Xavier Worthy explodes, QBs struggle
A top 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackle given the green light to play again