ESPN draft guru compares NFL draft prospect Jalen Milroe to 2-time NFL MVP
The NFL draft comparisons are starting to pour in, and one expert on the subject has a doozy of a comp for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
ESPN's Mel Kiper, speaking about Milroe on his latest First Draft podcast, said he sees a little bit of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is a two-time NFL MVP, when watching the Crimson Tide dual-threat passer.
"Milroe glides when he runs. He's deceptive," Kiper said, noting that he reminds him of Jackson. "I watched Lamar just glide and almost tease you. You think you're gonna get him and you're not."
Kiper elaborated afterward on how watching Milroe play is much like watching Jackson's old tape at Louisville. He also praised Milroe's character in a major way.
"So, again, that gliding, deceptive ability, and how strong he is, how powerful he is...and what a great kid he is. I mean, he's a Hall of Fame kid. He's All-American. He's got everything you want."- Mel Kiper -- ESPN
Milroe has a chance to raise his 2025 NFL draft stock in a major way on Saturday. His Crimson Tide are hosting the mighty Georgia Bulldogs, which feature a very good defense that has allowed just six points per game. He's also going to be playing on the same field as fellow NFL draft hopeful, Carson Beck.
In such a huge rivalry game, Milroe has a chance to prove he should be considered as a top passer in the 2025 NFL Draft. He also has a chance to prove he's worth considering in the first round, which is something that isn't a given at this point.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky recently highlighted this point on "Get Up," stating “Jalen Milroe has the chance, in one game, to firmly plant himself into the first-round conversation of next year’s NFL Draft."
So far this season, Milroe has thrown for 590 yards and eight touchdowns (with zero interceptions), rushing for 156 yards and six touchdowns.