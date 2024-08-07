Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. leaps Taylor Heinicke on initial depth chart
Michael Penix Jr., the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is now just one snap away from taking starting reps for the Atlanta Falcons after officially being named the backup quarterback over Taylor Heinicke on their initial depth chart.
Kirk Cousins is the starter. And he will be for at least the next two seasons. However, coming off of an achilles injury from a year ago, Penix Jr. is now in a position to be prepared every single week in case of the worst. After being named a Heisman Trophy finalist a year ago, Penix Jr. will look to make a name for himself at the NFL level as well.
While the Falcons hope that Penix Jr. does not have to see the field any time soon, they do have some added security in case of another injury from their starter.
One would have to think there will be a market for Heinicke, who has a flurry of experience spot-starting at the NFL level for the Washington Commanders and Falcons. Backup quarterbacks are hard to find, and last year proved that one is desperately needed after the likes of Joe Flacco, Jake Browning, Easton Stick, and more played significant snaps for their respective teams.
We will likely get our first glimpse of Penix Jr. this weekend. Can he continue to make a statement in Hotlanta?
