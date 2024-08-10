Falcons' Raheem Morris admits to getting a little pass-happy with first-round QB Michael Penix
Falcons coach Raheem Morris can't be blamed for wanting to play with his new toy a bit. This is especially true, considering the amount of heat he took for obtaining it. Atlanta made the most surprising pick of the draft, selecting Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 overall, just weeks after signing Kirk Cousins to the biggest contract given in free agency. But that's all in the past. The real question is, what does Morris have in his big, left-handed-throwing quarterback?
Fans got ther first look at Penix Friday in Miami, as Penix started and completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards -- a performance Penix himself dubbed "ok" after the game.
We get a little pass happy with him since he's a first-round quarterback," Morris said. "It was fun to see him go out there and execute some of the pass plays and we were able to get some of the stuff done. Pretty much, a really good night for him and I was really pleased with what he was able to do."
Penix's best throw was a beauty to Chris Blair down the right sideline, going for 41 yards. A solid, if not spectacular, game from Penix certainly wasn't enough to make anyone feel like he's in a position to unseat Cousins from the starting job, but the prevailing sense is it was enjoyable to watch him get out there and throw a bit -- much like Morris suggested.