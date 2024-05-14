Just one more conversation about the Falcons and Michael Penix Jr.
The 2024 NFL Draft was thrown on its head when the Atlanta Falcons, fresh off of a massive deal for quarterback Kirk Cousins, took Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.
The pick has been heavily discussed, justified, scrutinized, and more in the two weeks since the draft. It's officially time to stop talking about the Penix Jr. selection and put it in the rearview mirror. After just one more conversation. The Daft on Draft Podcast broke down the selection of the seven big quarterbacks taken in the draft, including Penix to the Falcons. The episode can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Here is what was said about the selection on the Daft on Draft Podcast.
His accuracy profile is a legitimate concern
"I do not think his accuracy is what people said it was. And I think a lot had to do with the adjustments that Romo Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Ja'lynn Polk were able to make on the football when he is throwing the football down the field. I don't like a lot of his leverage throws... when you're trying to place a football, are you leveraging away from coverage? Is that you hitting the shoulder furthest away from coverage of that wide receiver or are you kind of making that wide receiver fight through a defender a little bit? I don't love that."
The obvious elephant in the room for the Falcons
"The most important talking point here is he's almost 24 years old and he's not going to start for at least three years. So the Atlanta Falcons in their minds opened up a championship window by signing Kirk Cousins. You sign an established quarterback. You play in the NFC South, which is the worst division in football, right? The worst division in football. You're saying, "We're ready to compete." So you have a top 10 pick, a three year window, and you use a top 10 pick on a player that's not going to contribute in that three-year window barring an injury to the $180 million investment you just made? I don't get it."
When would a selection of Penix Jr. been of good value?
"You've seen a lot of justification for it come out after the draft. Like, "Oh, I've thought about it, and I actually think..." No. It's not a good pick. It's not a good pick for the value of the player that they took. Again, I think Michael Penix was a Day 2 quarterback. And again, quarterbacks always carry that quarterback tax for the position they play. They always get elevated because of the position they play in the draft. But top 10 for Michael Penix Jr., who by all accounts, I had as my quarterback seven, I believe?"