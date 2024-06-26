What would it take for the Falcons to look smart for picking Michael Penix Jr.?
One of the most notable talking points this offseason revolved around the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Kirk Cousins, and their 2024 NFL Draft decision to select Michael Penix Jr. with pick No. 8.
Are we spending too much time on this topic or do we deserve the right to continue to criticize the pick?
The Falcons willfully neglected to upgrade their roster, one that could win the NFC South with a favorable schedule and with the addition of Cousins, to select a player who may not see the field until 2026. They had the chance to instead select the first defensive player off of the board or even land wideout Rome Odunze to help out Cousins and the Atlanta offense.
However, one analyst, NFL.com's Eric Edholm, says to lay off the Falcons a bit:
"Look, the NFC South is eminently winnable. The Falcons have a favorable schedule. You might not have liked their decision to protect their most important asset with a layer of insurance, but it's hard to deny it might come in pretty handy."- NFL.com's Eric Edholm
While that is an argument that has some merit, the Falcons also already have one of the better backup quarterbacks on their roster. Taylor Heinicke has spot-started with great success with both the Falcons and during his time in Washington. That was a layer of protection the Falcons already had on the roster.
In order for the Falcons to come out looking like geniuses for the Penix selection, he's going to have to start games well before 2026 and is going to have to play extremely well right away when his number is called. Otherwise, the pick will continue to be heavily and rightfully criticized.