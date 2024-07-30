Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. steals the show in front of fans
No team took more heat in the 2024 NFL Draft than the Atlanta Falcons after they selected Michael Penix Jr. in the top 10 after just signing Kirk Cousins.
And while his play during training camp will not justify passing on an immediate contributor for a player who won't see the field during their competitive window, Penix is doing his best to at least prove the Falcons right thus far.
Our friends at Atlanta Falcons on SI had this to say on Penix's start to training camp:
"In the early days of camp, Penix Jr. has been crisp. Throwing tight spirals, looking cool, calm, and collected, and making some beautiful deep ball throws per Falcons on SI’s very own Daniel Flick. Granted, this is early, and there is still plenty of training camp and preseason to go, but this should be a welcome sign for the coaching staff and Falcons fans."- Atlanta Falcons on SI on Penix
Coming off of a year where he led the Washington Huskies to the National Championship game and was named a Heisman finalist, Penix is looking to keep the momentum going. And those at Atlanta Falcons on SI seem to think he is in the driver's seat to beat out Taylor Heinicke for the back quarterback job.
Here is just a glimpse inside Penix's first training camp practice in front of fans as a member of the Atlanta Falcons:
