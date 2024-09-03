DJ Uiagalelei is not a legitimate 2025 NFL Draft prospect to monitor
It's a good thing that Florida State Football quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was selected in the latest MLB Draft, because he will not hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft after another abysmal outing in Week 1.
While his night against Boston College is not over, it could not be going any worse for the former five-star quarterback and former standout at Clemson. Times are much different now than what they were when he stepped in for an injured Trevor Lawrence back in 2020. If Florida State were wise, they would pull him from the game right now if they want any hope of winning.
As it stands with about four minutes left in the third quarter, Uiagalelei is just 14-31 with 203 yards passing, one touchdown, and an ugly interception to his name as the Seminoles trail the Eagles 21-13.
This does not account for a disastrous misfire in the redzone that should have been an easy six points for the Florida State offense:
This matchup was an opportunity for Uiagalelei to rebound from a rocky Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech, another game where he struggled. Instead it has gone from bad to worse.
Mechanically, his front shoulder is swinging wide open and his plant foot is a mess. His accuracy issues are through the roof as he is playing with the yips and has no confidence at all. Now entering his fifth year at the college level and with his fifth school, it's time to call it what it is: Uiagalelei is not an NFL-caliber quarterback.
Staring 0-2 in the face, Florida State's season is on the verge of being over before it got started. We may see backup quarterback Brock Glenn sooner rather than later.
