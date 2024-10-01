Future NFL draft prospect Ryan Williams raking in NIL money after viral Georgia game
These days, it pays to have the biggest game of your life in the biggest game of the year on the biggest stage college football has to offer. That's exactly what Alabama freshman and future NFL draft first-rounder Ryan Williams is learning after his viral, extraordinary performance against Georgia.
On3's Pete Nakos shared Tuesday that Williams' NIL value has jumped, basically doubling in value, since the 17-year-old freshman wowed the sports world Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
"The former Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver has added nearly 160,000 followers on Instagram. Williams’ On3 NIL Valuation has jumped $768,000 to $1.5 million since Saturday’s game."- Pete Nakos -- On3.com
Williams was one of the biggest stars of the Week 5 SEC clash against Georgia. He finished the contest with six receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown, which was one of the most incredible catches and runs anyone has ever achieved, at any level of football.
For the season, Williams has already racked up 462 yards and five touchdowns...on 16 total receptions! Ladies and gentlemen, that is an average of 28.9 yards per catch! It's absurdly efficient and explosive production, and it's not hard to imagine this type of game-breaking talent suceeding at the NFL level.
It will be a few years until Williams is NFL draft-eligible, howver. He can enter the 2027 NFL Draft, when he will be 20 years old. Until then, NFL teams will have to just dream about "what if" for a while longer.