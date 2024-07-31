Giants leak color-coded 2024 NFL Draft board on 'Hard Knocks'
As the New York Giants have been featured on an offseason edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks," we have gotten a ton of valuable information from their 2024 NFL Draft process and beyond.
We have seen their conversations with Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye when they tested the two young quarterbacks on the whiteboard. We have seen general manager Joe Schoen trying to strike a deal with the New England Patriots for the third overall pick, and more. In the latest episode, the Giants may have given away more than they wanted to, however.
In the war room during the draft, the cameras picked up the Giants' draft board that included color-coded designations next to a plethora of players. You can see the picture below:
There are speculations as to what the different colors mean. One Giants X (formerly known as Twitter) user has pieced together the following:
Blue: All-around good player and leader
Red: Medical concerns
Grey: Can play multiple positions
Purple: Character concerns
Pink: Undersized
If those designations are correct, the board shows the Giants took a handful of high-quality leaders in the draft, including safety Tyler Nubin and Darius Muasau. It would also indicate that they like the positional versatility of Andru Phillips. And then there is quarterback Joe Milton, who has the only yellow designation on the board. Could this signify a position change?
Most intriguing, however, is that it would also seem to indicate that the talent of Malik Nabers, who they took in the first round, outweighed the character and leadership qualities of Rome Odunze.
Either way, the peek behind the curtain that "Hard Knocks" has provided has been a great one.
