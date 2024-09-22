NFL Draft

Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers made NFL history in just his third career game

The New York Giants landed a superstar with first-round 2024 NFL Draft pick Malik Nabers. He made NFL history in just his third career game.

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
There is no doubt about it. New York Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers is already an NFL superstar. The rookie wide receiver has put on a show in his first three games and has made league history while doing it.

During Sunday's contest against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, Nabers hauled in six passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. He also made NFL history by becoming the first player in league history to haul in 20 receptions and 3 receiving touchdowns in their first 3 games, per ESPN Research (h/t Jordan Raanan of ESPN).

Nabers is well on his way to becoming the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The sixth-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is playing like the best rookie in football. The Giants clearly have their alpha on the perimeter. Its going to be fun to see what he can do next.

