Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers made NFL history in just his third career game
There is no doubt about it. New York Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers is already an NFL superstar. The rookie wide receiver has put on a show in his first three games and has made league history while doing it.
During Sunday's contest against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, Nabers hauled in six passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. He also made NFL history by becoming the first player in league history to haul in 20 receptions and 3 receiving touchdowns in their first 3 games, per ESPN Research (h/t Jordan Raanan of ESPN).
Nabers is well on his way to becoming the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The sixth-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is playing like the best rookie in football. The Giants clearly have their alpha on the perimeter. Its going to be fun to see what he can do next.