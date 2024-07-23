Giants: Out with Daniel Jones and in with Carson Beck?
The New York Giants have been displeased with Daniel Jones from the moment he signed his new deal. And that could lead them right into the arms of Georgia Football quarterback Carson Beck in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Even before his season-ending ACL injury, the Giants were getting abysmal play from the quarterback they just shelled out a lot of money to. In six games a year ago, Jones went 1-5 while throwing for just two touchdown passes and six interceptions.
This is why the Giants were not shy about their pursuit of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye this offseason, part of which was documented on HBO's offseason edition of "Hard Knocks" as general manager Joe Schoen can be seen approaching the New England Patriots about making a move up to pick No. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski thinks the Georgia gunslinger, coming off of a dazzling first season as the starter for the Bulldogs, is the fit for the Giants. He mocked Beck to New York with the first overall pick in his newest mock draft, stating:
"Jones' injuries and inconsistencies are simply too much for the Giants to overcome. The franchise can go in another direction with Georgia's Carson Beck leading the way. Beck is an efficient distributor from the pocket. He'll get the ball out quickly, accurately and in rhythm to help an offense finally find its footing."
Jones and the Giants have much to prove in 2024 to get draftniks and pundits off of their backs about the need for a new quarterback. For now, those in New York should have Beck's name circled as one to watch.
MORE NFL DRAFT NEWS
Chiefs first rounder Xavier Worthy already making electric plays with Patrick Mahomes
2025 NFL MOCK DRAFT
Former Vikings' GM believes he knows when J.J. McCarthy will start for Minnesota
Falcons: Michael Penix Jr. showing inconsistencies that on his Washington tape