Giants take shot at 2024 NFL Draft QB Kyle McCord on "Hard Knocks"
The New York Giants are being featured on HBO's offseason "Hard Knocks," and in the latest episode former Ohio State, current Syracuse quarterback, and potential 2024 NFL Draft prospect Kyle McCord has caught an extreme stray.
Throughout the docuseries, we get an inside look at the Giants' process in free agency and the NFL Draft. In the latest episode, the Giants are meeting with Marvin Harrison Jr. at the NFL Scouting Combine as they are breaking down his tape.
As they are going through his film, they highlight a bad throw from McCord, and the Giants personnel going over it with Harrison Jr. can be said saying "that's a (expletive) ball." He then questions Harrison Jr. on what he says to the quarterback when he goes back to the huddle after bad throws like this.
You can see the full clip below:
Harrison Jr. does well to play it off, talking about how he always wipes it off and does not take it out on the quarterback, but McCord catches some disrespect from the Giants nonetheless. McCord, of course, is a high school teammate of Harrison Jr. as well, so trying to get the former Ohio State Buckeye to speak ill of a longtime teammate probably wasn't the best move from the Giants either.
The Giants ended up drafting LSU wideout Malik Nabers, making him the second wide receiver off the board after Harrison Jr. went to the Cardinals one pick earlier.
Nonetheless, McCord has much to prove this season if he wants to be considered a 2024 NFL Draft prospect. Ohio State moved on from him as he returns closer to home at Syracuse this season. Can he make the Giants pay for their comment this season?
