NFL reporter reveals why teams aren't likely to volunteer for 'Hard Knocks' in the future

Codes are as much a part of the NFL as pigskin and chalk lines. Most times, they're indecipherable, leaving fans to marvel in their complexity and laugh at their idiocy. But when teams leave enough breadcrumbs laying out, their codes can be cracked. That appears to be what Dan Duggan, a Giants reporter with The Athletic, along with several social media sleuths have done recently, involving a color-coded chart listing every player selected during the 2024 NFL draft.
One fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) asked Duggan if he could make hide or hare with the list, which was shown during the finale of the Giants' appearance on the offseason version of the show. It was a trending topic on all social media this week, as fans looked at what appeared to be the presence of a standard white highlight around most names, with different colors marking distinctions on a few others. He pointed to one particularly ambitious user, who provided an excellent guide to interpreting the chart.
Per Duggan, the colors and distinctions are:
Blue: A+ character
• Red: Medical concerns
• Purple: Character concerns
• Pink: Measurement/size concerns
• Grey: Position flexibility
• Yellow: Potential position change
The accuracy of this will likely never be confirmed, but Duggan's best point might be what he noted at the end, "no team will ever volunteer for this show again."
He might have written that to be humorous, but he could also be telling the truth.
'Hard Knocks: Training Camp' with the Bears will begin Aug. 6, and will feature top pick Caleb Williams (no highlight), Rome Odunze ("A+ Character Guy," per the "Doug Analytics Chart") and others.
