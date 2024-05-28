Is Arizona Cardinals Top Pick Marvin Harrison Likely A Draft Bust Or Offensive Rookie Of The Year?
The Arizona Cardinals made a splash in the NFL Draft by selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. with the 4th overall pick. As the top receiver in this year's draft class, Harrison Jr. is poised to become Kyler Murray's primary weapon in the Cardinals' offense. His performance in college football was nothing short of exceptional, and his arrival in Arizona brings a wave of excitement and high expectations.
Dominant College Career
In his final season at Ohio State in 2023, Harrison Jr. showcased his elite talent and won the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver, and was named a first-team Associated Press All-American. Additionally, he earned the title of Big Ten Conference Wide Receiver of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection.
Harrison Jr. also led his team with 67 receptions, demonstrating his reliability and consistency as a primary target. He tied for third in the FBS with 14 receiving touchdowns and ranked 10th in the nation with 1,211 receiving yards, averaging an impressive 18.1 yards per catch. One of Harrison Jr.'s most notable achievements is becoming the first player in Ohio State history to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
NFL Legacy
Marvin Harrison Jr. comes from a family with a rich football legacy. His father, Marvin Harrison Sr., was a legendary wide receiver at Syracuse and went on to have an illustrious NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl XLI champion, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marvin Harrison Sr. set a high standard for excellence. Following in his father's footsteps, Harrison Jr. has already started carving out his own legacy with his outstanding college career and now his entry into the NFL.
The Cardinals' Future
With the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals are looking to revitalize their offense. Kyler Murray now has a top-tier receiver who can stretch the field, make contested catches, and provide a reliable target in big-play situations. Harrison Jr.'s combination of size, speed, and skill makes him a perfect fit for the Cardinals' offensive scheme.
Fans in Arizona are eager to see the connection between Murray and Harrison Jr. develop. If his college performance is any indication, Harrison Jr. has the potential to make an immediate impact and become a cornerstone of the Cardinals' offense for years to come.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ranked Top 5 for Offensive Rookie of the Year
Fanduel has Harrison Jr. ranked third overall to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Harrison Jr. is currently set at +700 meaning a $100 successful bet would return $700. His odds have him as the number one receiver to win the OROY.
Rookie
Position
Team
Odds To Win Offensive Rookie Of The Year
Caleb Williams
QB
Chicago Bears
+170
Jayden Daniels
QB
Washington Commanders
+600
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
Arizona Cardinals
+700
J.J. McCarthy
QB
Minesota Vikings
+1400
Malik Nabers
WR
New York Giants
+1400
Xavier Worthy
WR
Kansas City Chiefs
+2000
Bo Nix
QB
Denver Broncos
+2000
Drake Maye
QB
New England Patriots
+2000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.