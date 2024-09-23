Is Jalen Milroe a first-round QB? He can prove it with big game against Georgia
There is no consensus in NFL draft circles about Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. A dynamic dual-threat passer, he has a chance to put the 2025 NFL Draft class on notice with a strong game against Georgia on Saturday.
Milroe has made improvements every single year he's been at Alabama. The former four-star prospect out of Katy, Texas has become a dangerous weapon for the Crimson Tide, and now the redshirt junior has a chance to take his game to the next level.
The Bulldogs certainly know it. Head coach Kirby Smart recently laid on the praise pretty thick discussing the upcoming matchup, per Matt Stahl of AL.com.
“He is as different a football player in college football as I’ve played against him in a long time,” Smart said. “Because people think he’s just a runner, and that’s not the case. He has a tremendous arm and can do things with his arm that other people can’t.
“He can reach spots on the field and get it there faster than you can break on it, better than most arm talent people. So it’s a tremendous challenge to defend a guy like him.”
Currently, Milroe is being ranked in the tier just below stars like Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, and Cam Ward. ESPN's annual NFL draft position rankings features Milroe as a top-five quarterback on three of its four big boards.
Through three games in 2024, Milroe has been extremely efficient as a passer and dangerous as a runner. He's thrown for 590 yards and eight touchdowns (with zero interceptions), rushing for 156 yards and six touchdowns.
Saturday's big test against Georgia should tell us a lot about Milroe's pro potential. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs have one of the best defenses in the nation, averaging just six points allowed per game. If Milroe can shine brightly on a field full of stars, he'll surely catch the eye of NFL scouts.