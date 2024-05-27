Is Washington Commanders Top Pick Jayden Daniels Likely A Draft Bust Or Offensive Rookie of The Year?
Before being selected by the Commanders at No. 2 overall, Daniels played college football for the three seasons at Arizona State, before transferring to the LSU Tigers for his final two collegiate seasons. His college success was solid, but his 2023 season at LSU was spectacular, earning him a slew of awards and setting records that left football fans and NFL front offices impressed.
Jayden Daniels College Career
Daniels' performance at LSU in his last college season was outstanding. He won the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top player. He also secured the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Davey O’Brien Award, recognizing him as the nation’s top quarterback. Additionally, he took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, cementing his status as the best QB in the country. He was a finalist for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation’s top player.
- Two year starter at LSU (played 3 prior seasons at Arizona State)
- 6' 4", 210 lbs
- Hometown: San Bernardino, CA
2023 Stats at LSU
- Started all 13 games his senior year at LSU going 10-3 with the Tigers finishing ranked 12th in the Final AP poll
- 3,812 passing yards (ranked 5th in FBS)
- 40 passing TDs (2nd)
- 4 INT
- 72.2 completion % (7th)
- 95.6 QBR (1st)
- Led FBS with 11.7 yards per pass attempt and 8.4 yards per rush (the only player to lead FBS in both in the same season since 1996).
- Led all FBS QBs with a school-QB record of 1,134 rushing yards (135 carries, 8.4 per rush) and had 10 rushing TDs.
- Awards: Heisman Trophy (nation's top player), Walter Camp Player of the Year, Davey O'Brien Award (nation's top QB), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation's top QB). First-team Associated Press All-American. SEC Offensive Player of the Year. First-team All-SEC
- Only player in FBS history to throw for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in a career.
- Team captain
The Commanders’ Future
The Washington Commanders are coming off a tough 4-13 season and are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. The Commanders also endured significant roster turnover this offseason when free agency hit.
While the Chicago Bears immediately named No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams their starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders are letting Daniels compete for the job by giving Daniels and another former Heisman-winning No. 2 overall pick in Marcus Mariota, equal reps in OTAs.
Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how Daniels will adapt to the NFL and whether he can bring immediate success to the Commanders. His ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs makes him a dynamic player who can potentially turn the franchise’s fortunes around.
Head coach Dan Quinn spoke about getting a feel for Daniels as he transitions to the NFL level:
“What we learn with any player, ‘O.K., this is a concept that he rips it on this route. This specific concept you can see it. So how do you feature a player into those spaces?’ So the first part of the OTAs—we’ve had three practices, we have three more [this] week. And so you just keep stacking on and, ‘O.K., what about this, what about this, what about this?’ And you find out the things that he’s exceptional at. But it is a process, and the cool part about it is, the hard-working part of it has clearly showed up.”- Dan Quinn via SI's Albert Breer
Daniels Ranked At The Top for Offensive Rookie of The Year
Fanduel has Daniels' odds to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in the top 10 of all eligible rookies. Daniels is currently set at +600, meaning a $100 successful bet would return $600. His odds have him ranked as the 2nd best rookie quarterback in the top 10.
Expect Daniels to quickly win the starting job in Washington, and his his arm and scrambling ability to propel the Commanders into contention in the NFC East.
Rookie
Position
Team
Odds To Win Offensive Rookie Of The Year
Caleb Williams
QB
Chicago Bears
+170
Jayden Daniels
QB
Washington Commanders
+600
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
Arizona Cardinals
+700
J.J. McCarthy
QB
Minesota Vikings
+1400
Malik Nabers
WR
New York Giants
+1400
Xavier Worthy
WR
Kansas City Chiefs
+2000
Bo Nix
QB
Denver Broncos
+2000
Drake Maye
QB
New England Patriots
+2000
Keon Coleman
WR
Buffalo Bills
+2500
