Brian Thomas quietly, literally and figuratively, picking up Jaguars offense
After losing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Tennessee Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the hunt for a new weapon this offseason. That help came via the draft when they selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd pick -- the Jaguars traded down from No. 17 as the Minnesota Vikings came up for Alabama Edge Dallas Turner.
According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, the Jaguars have been impressed with how quickly Thomas is picking up their offense, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But he has also done so very quietly.
"He's not a big talker. So you're not always sure, you're searching for feedback," said Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor, via DiRocco. "Are you picking up what we're saying? So far it's always translated over the field pretty good. So he's getting it in some way, shape or form. We want more out of him communication-wise just so we know what he's thinking. Does this make sense to you? How do you relate this? For the most part, he kind of nods and looks at you and goes out on the field and does it right. So that's encouraging."
The Jaguars could roll out the trio of Thomas, Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk to start the season and Thomas has a chance to make an immediate impact as the Jaguars look to erase last season's major collapse in the second half, going from 8-3 to out of the playoffs.
Thomas caught 17 touchdown passes from eventual No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels in his final college season and finished with 1,177 yards on 68 receptions. He may not reach those numbers right away in the NFL, but give him some time and he could be right back into the 1,000-yard level.
