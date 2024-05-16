Do the Jaguars have a late-round gem in Myles Cole?
It is always fun to find Day 3 picks in the NFL Draft who could outperform their draft slot, and one anonymous source thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars might have found one in Texas Tech edge rusher Myles Cole.
At 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds, Cole is a freak of nature. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a blazing 4.69 40-yard dash, and displayed his explosiveness as well. He jumped to 35 inches in his vertical jump and 10 feet even in his broad jump.
Here is what one AFC scout had to say on Cole:
"He's long as hell, big as hell, fast as hell... Change of direction is not great, play wasn't great, but there's a lot to work with."- AFC scout via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
As he plays with Josh Allen, Travon Walker, and others, he will have highly drafted players around him to learn from. Can Cole make the Jaguars look like geniuses?