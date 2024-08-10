Jayden Daniels impresses fans, honors his mom, in preseason debut
Jayden Daniels, the quarterback the Washington Commanders selected second in the 2024 NFL draft, only needed one incompletion to warm up in his team's preseason opener vs. the Jets Saturday. After that, he showed clear evidence why he was taken so highly, and tasked with turning around the fortunes of the moribund Commanders franchise.
Daniels started the game, and after missing on a swing pass to Austin Ekeler, he connected with Dyami Brown on a 42-yard pass down the right sideline. Credit to Brown on the catch as well, but the pass was right on the money, placed in a great spot for Brown to make the play.
Daniels wasn't done, either. After completing a 3-yard pass to Terry McLaurin, the Commanders got inside the 5-yard line, and Daniels capped the drive off with a 3-yard touchdown run.
With the requisite notice that preseason results do not ensure regular season success firmly in place, Daniels was able to put on display sharp accuracy and athleticism within his first few plays. There's a clear and obvious reason for optimism in Washington.
And he even gave the ball to his mom immediately after scoring.
