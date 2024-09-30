Jayden Daniels running away with 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award
There isn't another first-year player in the league playing at a higher level than Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Through four games, he is clearly the favorite to win the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Heck, at his current pace, Daniels could do a heck of a lot more than that. The Commanders rookie is playing like he could take home the NFL MVP when the 2024 season is all said and done.
As it stands, most sportsbooks see Daniels as the clear favorite to win the rookie award.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds through Week 4
- Jayden Daniels: -120
- Malik Nabers: +250
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +425
- Caleb Williams: +650
- Xavier Worthy: +1500
- Bo Nix: +1700
Note: Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jayden Daniels stats through Week 4
The reason Daniels is seen as such a heavy favorite for the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is obvious. He is not only leading the Commanders to an NFC East-leading 3-1 record, he's tearing opposing defenses apart on a weekly basis.
Through four games, the former LSU star has put up jaw-dropping statistics.
Completing a record-breaking 82.1 percent of his passes, Daniels has thrown for 897 yards (averaging 8.5 yards per passing attempt) with three touchdowns and one interception. The dual-threat rookie has also tallied 218 yards (second on the team) and four touchdowns (first on the team) on the ground.
Now here's another stat that is even more stunning than the rest: Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Daniels has also led the Commanders on more scoring drives (23) than he's thrown incompletions (19).
SImply put, the Commanders have found a real treasure in the rookie quarterback. Daniels will certainly face his challenging moments throughout his rookie campaign. But so far he's passed his first tests with flying colors and is running away with the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the process.