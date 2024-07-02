Jets: ESPN bullish on immediate impact WR Malachi Corley can provide Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers another weapon to throw to when they selected Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
In a room with Garrett Wilson and free agent addition Mike Williams, however, can Corley make an impact in year one with the Jets?
ESPN's Mike Clay thinks so. In fact, in his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay sees a pathway to immediate production for the Western Kentucky Hilltopper. The ESPN analyst estimates the production of Corley in year one at 438 yards and three touchdowns on 39 catches.
If the Jets can get that type of production out of Corley with a healthy Williams to pair with Wilson, they could have a formidable receiving corps for Rodgers. Clay has also picked the Jets to win the Super Bowl, and with a healthy offense, it is easy to see why after their offseason additions of left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle Morgan Moses as well.
Corley fills a role that Wilson and Williams do not. He is known as the YAC King for a reason. Look for the Jets to get the ball into Corley's hands on manufactured touches and let him work in space.