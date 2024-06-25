Jets not locked in to playing Olu Fashanu exclusively at left tackle
The New York Jets drafted Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu to be their long-term left tackle.
However, with Tyron Smith signing this summer, the Fashanu will have to wait at least a year to take over that title. In the meantime though, the Jets are not locked in to just training Fashanu to play left tackle. This means they could get him on the field before Smith departs if he shows he is too valuable of an asset to keep on the sidelines.
And the New York coaching staff has been high on Fashanu this summer. Through minicamp, ESPN's Rich Cimini highlights the rookie offensive tackle and the Jets' plan for him:
"... a temporary switch isn't out of the question if they feel he'd upgrade another position. In a team meeting during minicamp, Fashanu was highlighted by the coaches for showing improvement in a specific technique."- ESPN's Rich Cimini
Fashanu has been one of the best offensive tackles since he was 19. Still barely old enough to legally purchase alcohol, the Jets are right to slow play him and let him learn behind one of the best left tackles of the last decade-plus. That said, there is a reason that Fashanu was drafted where he was.
The Jets also signed Morgan Moses to play right tackle for at least one season as well, so Fashanu will start the season on the bench. However, Smith has not been notable for his bill of health over the last five or more seasons of his career. There is a solid chance that Fashanu finds his way onto the field as a rookie.
But could that also include at guard?
Left guard is the weak link of their offensive line, but former first rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker has also struggled to stay healthy and on the field. Fashanu, along with Max Mitchell, have the potential to act as the swing tackles in New York with the veteran offensive tackles already solidified.
Needless to say, the Jets, at the very least, drafted an excellent insurance policy in Fashanu in 2024 with their eyes on the future.