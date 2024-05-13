Jets were set to pick Rome Odunze if he slipped past Bears
Rome Odunze became the third wide receiver off the board as quarterback Caleb Williams gets a dynamic young talent well into the future with the Chicago Bears. However, Odunze was almost paired with another elite wide receiver in Garrett Wilson as he would have been a New York Jet had he fallen just one pick further.
While the Jets landed on Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that he was the primary target for the Gang Green:
The sense around the league is the Jets were pretty set on Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu at No. 10 overall ... unless Washington receiver Rome Odunze was available. The people I've talked to believe the Jets would have jumped at Odunze, though they correctly figured Chicago was taking him there.- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
The Jets, however, never got their opportunity. This led to them trading down one spot with the Minnesota Vikings, who came up to get Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
While the Jets will be happy to add some more assets in that trade down and still land the talented Fashanu, one cannot help but wonder what Odunze would have looked like catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.