Will Vikings' J.J. McCarthy be able to overtake Sam Darnold for starting QB job?
The Minnesota Vikings traded up a spot in the 2024 NFL draft to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy -- presumably their quarterback of the future. The question has been, when will that future begin? For the five other quarterbacks selected in the first round, McCarthy is one of three not currently locked into a starting job. But it isn't impossible all six of them could end up starting earlier in the season than initially anticipated.
McCarthy is being brought along slowly, and while Darnold reportedly had a better outing Friday, McCarthy did a few things in Saturday's session that's going to get fans talking. This comes on top of a buzzy outing last week, which drew raves from those in attendance.
Hugely positive training camp performances are worth about as much as the red jerseys the quarterbacks are wearing, but bad performances are viewed as negatively as they seem. McCarthy's ability to grow into what the Vikings are doing can and should be viewed as a positive, even if it might not mean McCarthy should be expected to supplant Darnold any time soon.
The Vikings open their preseason Aug. 10 at home against the Raiders. Expect McCarthy's performances to be one of the most watched of any player this preseason.
A quick update on the status of the six first-round quarterbacks
Positive accolades are being bestowed on the No. 2 overall pick, Washington's Jayden Daniels. He's expected to be the Commanders' Week 1 starter, as is the first overall pick, Caleb Williams. While there might be some drama surrounding the play of Patriots QB Drake Maye, the third overall pick, it would seem most likely Jacoby Brissett will get the nod in New England, similarly to how Darnold has pole position over McCarthy. Unless something bad happens to free agent signee Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix won't see the field for the Falcons (unless the Falcons manage to take a 28-point lead into the fourth quarter), and Bo Nix is in a good spot to earn the job in Denver.
