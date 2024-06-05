Jonathon Brooks expected to lead Panthers in rushing in 2024
The Carolina Panthers went all out this offseason to prove they were going to be more than willing to pound the rock. That was capped off with the 2024 NFL Draft selection of Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.
They are set to spend $33.25 million per year on their two starting guards, and now have Brooks and Chuba Hubbard (who experienced a mini-breakout a year ago) to tote the rock for them out of the backfield. It is quite evident that first-year head coach Dave Canales is dead set on setting the tone in Carolina as he looks to turn the culture around.
And according to ESPN analyst Mike Clay, the rookie Brooks is expected to be the lead back in Carolina and produce a lofty number as he comes off an ACL injury. In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay has estimated Brooks to outproduce Hubbard to the tune of 876 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the season.
Becoming the third of four Longhorns running back to be drafted in the last two drafts, Brooks has certain expectations to meet. And he's ready to prove his injury is well in the past.