Jonathon Brooks expected to lead Panthers in rushing in 2024

Despite his status as a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jonathon Brooks is expected to be the top dog for the Panthers right away

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) jumps over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Pearson (21) for the first down in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.
Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) jumps over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Pearson (21) for the first down in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Carolina Panthers went all out this offseason to prove they were going to be more than willing to pound the rock. That was capped off with the 2024 NFL Draft selection of Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

They are set to spend $33.25 million per year on their two starting guards, and now have Brooks and Chuba Hubbard (who experienced a mini-breakout a year ago) to tote the rock for them out of the backfield. It is quite evident that first-year head coach Dave Canales is dead set on setting the tone in Carolina as he looks to turn the culture around.

And according to ESPN analyst Mike Clay, the rookie Brooks is expected to be the lead back in Carolina and produce a lofty number as he comes off an ACL injury. In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay has estimated Brooks to outproduce Hubbard to the tune of 876 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the season.

Becoming the third of four Longhorns running back to be drafted in the last two drafts, Brooks has certain expectations to meet. And he's ready to prove his injury is well in the past.

