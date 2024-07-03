NFL Draft

Terrion Arnold making strong case to start for Lions, already given nickname Sub-Zero

The NFL may have found its version of the classic Mortal Kombat character Sub-Zero in Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Bill Riccette

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) walks off the field after practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) walks off the field after practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

If you have some knowledge of video games, you're probably familar with the Mortal Kombat franchise. If so, you have heard of the classic character Sub-Zero, known for his ice blast. Well, the NFL may have found its version of Sub-Zero in Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold.

According to ESPN Lions writer Eric Woodyard, Arnold entered the offseason program "with the confidence of a seasoned vet and has backed it up with his early play as he fights for a starting role." Woodyard adds that Arnold had a nose for the football throughout mandatory minicamp, which included matchups with star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and had an interception against quarterback Jared Goff.

As far as the Sub-Zero nickname? Here is what Woodyard had to say:

"Lions' teammate Derrick Barnes has already given him a nickname alluding to both his jersey number and ability to freeze out receivers... 'You see it now, call him Sub Zero, out there doing what he do,' Barnes said of Arnold."

ESPN's Eric Woodyard

The Lions' secondary was arguably the biggest weakness of the Lions. Arnold is ready to freeze that slump and turn around Detroit's fortunes on defense as they look to finally get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl after coming so close last season, falling in the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers.

— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —

More NFL Draft News

2025 NFL MOCK DRAFT

Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams lives up to the first round hype

EA College Football 25 has fans salivating after dropping new trailer

NFL teams 'scared to death' of what Jayden Daniels and Commanders could be

Published
Bill Riccette

BILL RICCETTE

Billy Riccette has had worked featured for USA Today covering the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers. He contributes to 4 For 4 Fantasy Football during the season writing fantasy scouting reports for various teams. Billy is also an assistant coach in Hazleton, PA. During the college basketball season, you can find him being an amateur Joe Lunardi.

Home/Latest News