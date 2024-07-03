Terrion Arnold making strong case to start for Lions, already given nickname Sub-Zero
If you have some knowledge of video games, you're probably familar with the Mortal Kombat franchise. If so, you have heard of the classic character Sub-Zero, known for his ice blast. Well, the NFL may have found its version of Sub-Zero in Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold.
According to ESPN Lions writer Eric Woodyard, Arnold entered the offseason program "with the confidence of a seasoned vet and has backed it up with his early play as he fights for a starting role." Woodyard adds that Arnold had a nose for the football throughout mandatory minicamp, which included matchups with star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and had an interception against quarterback Jared Goff.
As far as the Sub-Zero nickname? Here is what Woodyard had to say:
"Lions' teammate Derrick Barnes has already given him a nickname alluding to both his jersey number and ability to freeze out receivers... 'You see it now, call him Sub Zero, out there doing what he do,' Barnes said of Arnold."- ESPN's Eric Woodyard
The Lions' secondary was arguably the biggest weakness of the Lions. Arnold is ready to freeze that slump and turn around Detroit's fortunes on defense as they look to finally get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl after coming so close last season, falling in the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers.
