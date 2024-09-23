Star 2025 NFL Draft linebacker given devastating injury news
A top 2025 NFL Draft defender and LSU Football standout Harold Perkins Jr. was dealt a blow this weekend.
Leaving their game against the UCLA Bruins with a knee injury, the Tigers were waiting on more news. Now it has been confirmed that Perkins Jr. will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. This is devastating news for a player that many have been anticipating his draft eligibility since his freshman season when he stood out as a pass rusher.
Now, the draft analysts in us have to wonder what this means for his stock in the 2024 NFL Draft. Frequently mocked in the top-64 this cycle, one has to wonder whether he will declare now. He already entered the cycle as a bit of a tweener. His skillset is that of an edge rusher, but his NFL projection is that of a linebacker. The odds that Perkins Jr. will go back to school for his senior season have likely risen drastically.
For now, we wish nothing but best wishes for Perkins in his recovery.
