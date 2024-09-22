One of 2025 NFL Draft's most lethal defenders exits with knee injury
LSU Football fields one of the most dynamic defensive players in the nation in Harold Perkins Jr. as he enters this season eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft as a potential first round pick.
However, in their win over UCLA, Perkins Jr. exited the game with a knee injury. This is the worst case scenario for a player looking to improve his draft stock and help his team toward an SEC championship.
Perkins has been on the NFL's radar ever since he was a freshman phenom. Transitioning from a pass rusher to a full-time off-ball linebacker, Perkins is preparing for his NFL career. Listed at 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds, he is not big enough to survive in the trenches. He has been playing well at linebacker entering this win against UCLA, however.
Head coach Brian Kelly did not have an update on Perkins Jr. after the game as he continues to undergo testing.
