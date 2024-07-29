New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers makes sensational catch along sideline
The most important dynamic in the modern NFL is the connection between a team's franchise quarterback and their number one wide receiver. Unfortunately the New York Giants haven't had much going on in this department for nearly a decade now, not since Eli Manning got to partner up for the sensational first three years of Odell Beckham Jr.'s career before injuries caught up with him.
From where we're sitting the Giants still don't have a real franchise QB, and Eli was never as good as his two rings might have suggested in the first place. However, it does appear that they have finally landed on another potential superstar wide receiver.
With the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the G-Men selected Malik Nabers out of LSU, where he put up video game numbers as a Junior, totaling 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging a superb 17.6 yards per reception. That was good enough to make him a top-10 pick, and so far he's living up to his reputation as a big play threat.
Watch this deep ball that Daniel Jones uncorked at practice the other day, which Nabers had to dive for to make a remarkable catch on the sideline.
It's always a bit dicy to predict any rookie's production before they play a single game, but for what it's worth ESPN analyst Mike Clay is projecting Nabers will finish the 2024 season with 79 catches, 1,034 yards and five touchdowns.