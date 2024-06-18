Marvin Harrison Jr. already establishing himself as No. 1 WR with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals had a massive need at wide receiver, and addressed it by selecting Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with pick No. 4 in the 2024 NFL Draft. And the early returns are meeting the expectations placed upon the son of a Hall of Famer.
In fact, Harrison Jr. is already earning the respect, praise, and awe of his fellow teammates in Arizona. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss documents the impact that Harrison Jr. has already had on the Cardinals in his short time there:
"While he has made the routine plays look simple, he also has made the difficult look easy. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Harrison's transition to the NFL has been 'pretty seamless,' and teammates on both sides of the ball have been heaping praise on the fourth overall pick. Cornerback Garrett Williams called Harrison 'special,' and fellow receiver Michael Wilson said Harrison is everything he expected."- ESPN's Josh Weinfuss
With a healthy Kyler Murray back under center for the Cardinals this season, he and Harrison Jr. could become the next dynamic duo in the NFL. While the Cardinals were down last year, they may not be out for long.