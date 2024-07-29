Marvin Harrison Jr. thriving in three areas, per Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon
The first-non quarterback taken in the draft is often the actual best football player in their class. That was certainly the case in the run-up to the 2024 NFL draft for most analysts, who were expecting that Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. would be the first non-quarterback picked.
Draft guys are often wrong, but in this case they got it right. After the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots all picked their next potential franchise quarterbacks, Harrison came off the board at number four overall, going to the Arizona Cardinals - who already have their QB1 in Kyler Murray.
As a second-generation NFL player, expectations for Harrison are high - especially after the numbers he put up his last two years in college - totaling nearly 2,500 yards and 28 touchdown catches. So far, Harrison has lived up to the hype. Head coach Jonathan Gannon says he's been impressed with his consistency, ball skills and route running and he's happy with where Harrison is at. Watch.
Harrison might be the greatest wide receiver of all time, but until the Cardinals add some more pieces around him it might be difficult for his true talent to shine through.
Arizona has a strong starting running back in James Conner and a very-capable rookie backing him up in Trey Benson. Other than that their skill positions are derelict, though. Tight end Zach Ertz is gone and until one of the other wide receivers step up and proves they can produce opposing defenses may just decide to double-team Harrison every play.
Still, no matter what defenses throw at him it's only a matter of time before Harrison breaks out. There have already been flashes of his game-breaker ability at practice. Observe.
It may be smarter to sit and protect him, but we'll most likely get our first look at Harrison in live action when the Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints in their first preseason game on August 10.