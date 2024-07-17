Michael Penix Jr. leaving a positive impression on fellow Falcons QB thus far
We are far enough removed from the shock value of the Atlanta Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the top-10 of the 2024 NFL Draft. And now we can move onto how Penix Jr. has fit in with the Falcons and in a quarterback room with Kirk Cousins and Taylor Heinicke.
And thus far, Penix Jr. is leaving a great impression on Heinicke, who has been a successful backup and spot starter for both the Falcons and Washington Commanders throughout his NFL career. Heinicke admits that he too was shocked by the selection of the Heisman Trophy finalist, but sees the talent from the young man:
"He looks really promising... Can throw the crap out of the ball. So, the more he just develops and gets ready, I think he's going to be a good player."- Taylor Heinicke on Michael Penix Jr.
Heinicke also added that he is willing to help Penix Jr. in any way that he can, even though the selection puts his job in Atlanta as the backup quarterback in jeopardy.
Penix Jr. has a long list of individuals to prove wrong, myself included, for the Falcons taking a massive leap to select him after just signing Cousins to big money. However, with the guidance of Heinicke and with his work ethic, Penix Jr. is in the right position.
