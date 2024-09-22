Will Johnson Jr. has incredible streak going on his way to 2025 NFL Draft
Michigan Football has perhaps the best cornerback in the nation as Will Johnson Jr. has the chance to legitimately be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He came into the season as Dane Brugler of The Athletic's top prospect in the class, and has done nothing but shine for the Wolverines this season. He has already racked up two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the early part of the 2024 season, leaving it incredibly difficult to poke holes in his game.
Now, FOX College Football has put his dominance into even further perspective. Johnson Jr. has not allowed a touchdown for the Wolverines in two calendar years. In 631 days.
After his two interceptions returned for touchdowns already this season, and the lack of success throwing at him, perhaps it's time to start throwing at Will Johnson Jr.
