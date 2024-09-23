Is Bryce Young broken? NFL coach has devastating opinion on former No. 1 overall draft pick
Just how broken is Bryce Young? And can he be fixed? Those are two questions the Carolina Panthers have to be asking themselves after the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft failed to improve whatsoever in his first two games of 2024.
Young was inarguably the worst NFL quarterback in the league through two weeks. He completed just 55.4 percent of his passes for 245 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He also looked absolutely rattled out there at times and didn't know where to go with the ball.
He looked worse than he did as a rookie, and that is saying something. His average of 5.36 yards per passing attempt over the course of his career is the worst mark of any NFL passer since the Vietnam War.
Then the Panthers benched the former No. 1 overall draft pick. What happened next proves head coach Dave Canales right in his decision, because Andy Dalton was phenomenal. He led the Panthers to their first win of the season and put up jaw-dropping numbers while operating the offense at a high level.
On this note, another NFL coach who has studied Young's tape had some harrowing comments about it. Per Mike Sando of The Athletic, the coach stated that "Young’s play was 'depressing for the franchise' while echoing anonymous player comments suggesting Young has not improved."
It's crystal clear the Panthers have a huge decision to make. They have publicly stated that they still have faith in Bryce Young. And despite trade calls coming in they have made it clear their prized draft pick isn't going anywhere, any time soon.
Some don't believe that, however. Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently shared her perspective that Young is done in Carolina.
"Things are bad in Carolina right now. After just two games in a new offensive system with a new head coach, the Panthers made a bold decision and pulled the plug on 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. It’s over. No matter what Carolina says, rest assured: It’s over. This isn’t an experiment. This isn’t a Ross and Rachel break. This is Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston over."- Dianna Russini - The Athletic
After watching head coach Dave Canales emphatically announce Dalton as "our quarterback" during Monday's press conference, it's not hard to believe that Young may be done in Carolina.