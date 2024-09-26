NFL draft expert calls Shedeur Sanders 'best pure passer' in 2025 draft class
The hype is building for 2025 NFL draft prospect Shedeur Sanders, who has been lauded by one of the most prominent draft gurus in the game today.
ESPN's Todd McShay sent a message to his followers on X Thursday after watching the tape from Sanders' brilliant performance against Baylor. In it, he called Sanders the "best pure passer" in the 2025 NFL draft class.
"Just finished all 94 plays of Colorado Offense vs Baylor. Even excluding the Hail Mary, Shadeur was sensational. His receivers just don’t have to work for the ball the way a lot of other prospects make their guys work. Best pure passer (anticipation, placement, throwing guys open, etc.) in the ‘25 class!"- Todd McShay -- ESPN
Sanders truly was outstanding in every respect last Saturday night against the Bears. He finished the overtime classic with 341 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-41 passing. Sanders also was forced to run often, and he tallied another 26 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Stats aside, it was how he got those numbers that truly tells the story. Time and again, Sanders made big plays in big moments -- especially in the second half and overtime -- to pull his team away from the jaws of defeat and toward victory. Nobody will soon forget the Hail Mary touchdown that forced overtime with zeroes on the clock in the fourth quarter.
All that to say: It's hard to argue against what McShay concluded about Sanders' passing abilities. He puts outstanding touch on his throws, has a penchant for throwing his receivers open, is never shy about taking shots downfield when he thinks there is an advantage, and never backs down from a challenge.
These are all qualities NFL teams covet in a quarterback. With that in mind it's no wonder Sanders' draft stock appears to be heating up.