NFL Draft expert expects Travis Hunter to be 2-way player early in career
It's hard enough being good enough at football to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Travis Hunter is good enough on both sides of the ball to be selected extremely early in the 2025 NFL Draft at both wide receiver or cornerback.
On this note, one NFL draft guru believes Hunter will display his talents on both sides of the ball to become the ultra-rare two-way player at the NFL level.
Mel Kiper of ESPN shared on Thursday that he believes Hunter will force NFL coaches to play him on both offense and defense. He shared his opinion on First Draft, noting, "I do think, and I've talked to a lot of people about this, I do think early on in the NFL, he will play both ways....If he's a corner, they're sprinkling this kid in on the offensive side of the ball."
Kiper also added that he believes Hunter won't play the kind of snaps he currently is putting in for Colorado. He noted that he thinks teams would focus on helping Hunter become dominant on one side of the ball, "because he's not playing both spots... when he gets into the fourth, fifth year in his career."
It's worth noting that Hunter has already made it clear he does want to become a two-way player at the NFL. He recently told the Portland Press Herald that he wants to have "equal" playing time at the pro level.
When will Hunter be drafted? Mock drafts all over the place have this talented kid going in the first 10 picks, if not much earlier.
So far this season, he's done nothing but bolster his already scorching-hot NFL Draft stock. As a cornerback, Hunter has one interceptions and two passes defensed. He is rarely picked on by opposing teams and has the talent to become a lock-down corner in the NLF.
As a receiver, Hunter has been electric.
Through three games, the dynamic two-way star has caught 30 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns. Whether it's chasing down a deep pass downfield or taking a short slant a long way for a big gain, he's doing it all for the Buffaloes.
Soon, he'll be doing it for an NFL team. And perhaps, he'll be doing much, much more.