NFL draft scout 'not convinced' Shedeur Sanders is first-round talent
Shedeur Sanders is one of the hottest college players in the nation. However, his NFL draft stock appears to be lower in professional circles than it is in the media.
There is no consensus about Sanders' real value as a potential pro quarterback. In fact, the opinions shared in a recent CBS article show just how volatile his NFL draft stock may be. Matt Zenitz and John Talty of CBS shared the opinions of a number of NFL scouts and executives as it relates to Sanders' NFL future.
The opinions shared are so varied. It's clear Sanders could go anywhere from the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft to not being selected in the first round at all.
One NFL director of college scouting said, "He's solid. Talented passer. Holds the ball too long. Don't see a top-five pick. … He's probably a first round guy (though) because of the body of work and this class."
Another scout told CBS that "I'm honestly not convinced he's a first rounder."
Yet another NFL personnel executive compared Sanders to a player who has mostly spent his NFL years as a backup, noting Sanders could be a "better version of Tyrod Taylor,"
"It's just so similar to me with the body build and the way they throw," that personnel official said. "They spin the ball well, but it's not like an explosive arm. It's a good arm, a nice arm, and he throws a catchable ball. He throws a decent deep ball. He can move around some but he's not necessarily some big-time scrambler by any stretch. But if someone like Mac Jones goes top-15, can Shedeur Sanders go top-15? I guess he could."
It's clear that Sanders has an NFL-caliber arm, and then some. He's shown his ability to play as well as anyone could be expected to play behind an offensive line that cannot seem to block anyone of consequence.
However, it's also clear that Sanders has some tendencies that could get him into serious trouble as a professional. His penchant for holding onto the ball until the last second will get him injured in the NFL at worst, and at best it will likely result in a turnover frenzy for opposing teams.
Clearly, Sanders is a polarizing player. We didn't even get into some of the comments and actions he's made off the field that have led to some questions about his leadership. It's going to be fascinating to see how NFL teams view him when the dust settles and the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books.